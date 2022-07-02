Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here. Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1) My founder began his life as a physics lecturer and got an MNC with 150 years of global leadership to invest in me that helped me to become a pioneer of my industry in India.

2) I am completing 60 years in 2022. My current promoters bought out the MNC 35 years back and within five years of new ownership, I tripled my turnover.

3) My market capitalisation crossed a billion dollars post demerger, thanks to 10 times appreciation just in last three years.

4) I have done 30 per cent PBT margin in manufacturing business in the last couple of years consecutively. This was made possible by technological prowess, a rarity for an Indian company.

5) My billionaire vice chairman who steered the company into new business segments is from Wharton but continues his family’s value system of protecting all stakeholders. In his recent LinkedIn post, he proudly discussed IPS aspirations of the daughter of one of my employees who was given employment post her husband’s demise due to Covid while working with me.

Last week's winner: Nidhi Patwari

Last week's answer: UPL