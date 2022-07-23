hamburger

WHO AM I?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 23, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am one of the very few stocks to deliver more than 24 per cent CAGR over the last 3/5/10 years, a sign of consistency in an industry notorious for volatility.

2 My founder who built my group about 60 years ago from scratch is son of a farmer and built machines without any technical qualification. While his business skills are legendary, his contribution to society is evident by the various educational institutions he founded.

3 In 1990, while building a world class manufacturing unit, cost over-runs and external industry trends brought me to a financial disaster, even my debentures were downgraded to default grade. Glad, my promoters persisted and with exceptional execution capability turned the story around to become one of the largest globally.

4 My illustrious board has members from three continents. While women hold only 17 per cent of Indian board seats as against global average of 20 per cent, mine has a 33 per cent share.

5 I have begun entering several other businesses with substantial capital, showcasing the continuance of “prudent risk taking” psyche of my founder family, continuing now into the third generation.

Last week’s winner: Darshan Bothra

Last week’s answer: Deepak Fertilisers

Published on July 23, 2022
