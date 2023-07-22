Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. Though I am a national leader in a large industry, I am not yet a large-cap as my industry is highly fragmented.

2. My current MD from the founder’s family joined me when I couldn’t even manage ₹1 crore revenue with 100 employees. Now I am nearing billion dollars in revenue with just a 5,000-member team.

3. I have grown more than 30 per cent CAGR in profits over the last decade with even higher returns to shareholders. My owners have made almost 10 times returns since Covid lows.

4. The founder family’s settlement with regulator on manipulation charges dented my image briefly. But hopefully, my active association with a prominent sport may help in building my brand stronger.

5. Many consider me as a proxy to invest in capex-centric businesses. This is evident from the recent PE multiple expansion from single digit a few years ago to currently above 50.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock:Voltas

Last week’s winner: Semmal Kanchipuram Enian