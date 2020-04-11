Why despite near-term concerns, L&T is a good long-term buy

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several industries. Many had been already feeling the heat of the economic slowdown.
For infrastructure companies, awarding of domestic orders had taken a hit in the first nine months of FY20. The ongoing lockdown — which is hampering execution of projects — coupled with the Centre’s infrastructure spends likely being put on the back burner, have made matters worse for infra companies. The road to recovery for them is likely to be a long-drawn affair and a challenging one at that.
While infrastructure behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is among the best-placed to ride the recovery when it happens, investors can wait until there is more clarity on the lockdown and the progress of Covid-19 before investing.
Management commentary on the impact of the pandemic on order book and project execution, and March quarter results will be critical to watch.
In the recent market turmoil , the stock of L&T has corrected more than 50 per cent from its peaks recorded in May 2019, and at the current price of ₹812, it is trading at 11.7 times its trailing 12- month earnings, versus a three-year average of 23 times.
L&T reported a tepid 6 per cent growth in consolidated revenues in the December quarter, largely due to delays in project execution. Multiple factors such as public interest litigations, change of State governments, pollution-related issues and delayed execution had led to a 5 per cent dip in revenues from the infrastructure segment.
In the first nine months, L&T saw a 3 per cent decline in its domestic order inflows. The economic slowdown over the past few quarters had nearly stalled the domestic order-awarding. However, thanks to a 64 per cent spike in its international order intake, L&T’s consolidated order inflows were up 11 per cent to ₹1,28,600 crore.
The international orders predominantly came from Africa and West Asia, in segments such as hydrocarbon, power and heavy engineering.
The Covid-19 pandemic could impact L&T’s international orders as well in the coming months, as countries re-assess their priorities and spends.
Also, the recent crash in crude prices could mean a significant drop in capex spends by oil industries in the West Asian countries, implying a drop in fresh orders in the hydrocarbon business (which constituted about 14 per cent of the overall order intake in the first nine months of FY20).
Domestic order flows look bleak given the Centre’s stretched finances and focus on reviving other critical functions of the economy.
Delays in project execution, which had already weighed on the company’s performance in the December quarter, could get aggravated in the coming quarters.
Hence, L&T is most likely to miss its order book growth guidance for FY20. With an order inflow of ₹1,28,600 crore (up 11 per cent y-o-y) in the first nine months of FY20, the company has to get orders worth ₹66,000-69,500 crore in the fourth quarter to achieve its 10-12 per cent growth guidance.
In its exchange fillings till date, the company has reported large order wins of approximately ₹35,000 crore (the company doesn’t disclose all order wins and the exact order amount).
However, L&T’s consolidated order book stands at ₹3,06,300 crore, across segments such as infrastructure (73 per cent), hydrocarbon (15 per cent), power (6 per cent), defence engineering (2 per cent), etc.
The outstanding order book offers some amount of revenue visibility for the next two years, though ground-level execution remains critical.
Also, when the sector recovers, L&T would be well-placed to ride the revival, thanks to its diversified businesses, years of expertise and strong financials. Price escalation and force majeure clauses in the contracts could also help limit the impact on (operating) margin front.
In the December quarter, the working capital as a percentage of sales spiked to 23.5 per cent from 18 per cent in FY19.
L&T was already witnessing delays in receivables, which will now further intensify, due to the lockdown.
Apart from delayed receivables, the firm might also have to cope with pending clearances on completed work for a couple of quarters.
The RBI’s measures, including a huge cut in repo rate, the targeted LTRO and temporary moratorium on interest payment obligations, however can help ease the burden somewhat.
That apart, the company has a decent debt-equity ratio of 1.8 times, which offers some headroom to borrow more to tide over the near-term challenges in liquidity and finances.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...