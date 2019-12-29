Why the RIL stock rallied

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
After slipping earlier last week, the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) gained about 2 per cent on Friday. A couple of factors seems to have helped the stock rebound.
One, RIL’s plan to offer one share in the company for four shares in its unlisted subsidiary Reliance Retail values the retail business at about ₹2.5-lakh crore — double that of peer Avenue Supermarts that had a blockbuster IPO in 2017.
The share swap offer, open to employee shareholders of Reliance Retail, seems to be laying the floor valuation for the eventual listing of Reliance Retail. While the valuation of Reliance Retail implied by the proposed share swap is lower than what some brokerages had estimated, the market appears pleased with the ball being set into motion for the value unlocking in the coming years. Next, the National Company Law Tribunal rejected a petition of the I-Tax Department against Reliance Jio hiving off its fibre and tower business. This removes a roadblock from RIL’s debt reduction plans.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get rather a raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced useful, new features for ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...