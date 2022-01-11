Technical Analysis

Aarti Industries (₹1,084.5): Buy

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on January 10, 2022

The outlook for Aarti Industires is bullish. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above a key resistance level of ₹1,040 and has closed on a strong note. This level of ₹1,040 will now act as a good resistance-turned-support. The current upmove is likely to remain strong as the recent rise has happened after a strong base above ₹900. As such the chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹1,040.

We can expect fresh buyers to come into the market if the stock dips to the immediate support at ₹1,040. The stock can rise to ₹1,130-₹1,160 in the coming days. A break above ₹1,160 will then pave way for a further rise to ₹1,330-₹1,350 in the coming weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long in the stock of Aarti Industries at current levels. Accumulate longs on a dips at ₹1,055. Keep the stop-loss at ₹960. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,105 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,155. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,210 as soon as the stock rises to ₹1,290. Book profits at ₹1,310.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like