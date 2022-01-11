Aarti Industries (₹1,084.5): Buy

The outlook for Aarti Industires is bullish. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above a key resistance level of ₹1,040 and has closed on a strong note. This level of ₹1,040 will now act as a good resistance-turned-support. The current upmove is likely to remain strong as the recent rise has happened after a strong base above ₹900. As such the chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹1,040.

We can expect fresh buyers to come into the market if the stock dips to the immediate support at ₹1,040. The stock can rise to ₹1,130-₹1,160 in the coming days. A break above ₹1,160 will then pave way for a further rise to ₹1,330-₹1,350 in the coming weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long in the stock of Aarti Industries at current levels. Accumulate longs on a dips at ₹1,055. Keep the stop-loss at ₹960. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,105 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,155. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,210 as soon as the stock rises to ₹1,290. Book profits at ₹1,310.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.