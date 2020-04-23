All you want to know about MCX Crude futures’ negative settlement price

The front month (May) WTI Crude contract in NYMEX crashed into the negative territory on Monday. This followed a historic jump in US crude oil inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma – the delivery point for NYMEX Crude futures, due to drastic fall in demand.

On April 20, the day before the expiry of the NYMEX WTI crude futures contract of May, buyers with open long positions refused to take delivery due to storage constraints in the Cushing hub and were ready to pay sellers for it. This saw price of WTI Crude crashing into deep red. Here, we answer questions around how the unprecedented move in the WTI Crude in NYMEX impacted traders in the contract on MCX:

How did an event in the US impact oil traders in MCX?

The MCX Crude Oil contract is settled based on the prices of WTI crude futures, front month contract traded on NYMEX (CME Group) – the commodity exchange in the United States. With Covid-19 pandemic seeing a countrywide lockdown, the Indian commodity exchanges, in consultation with SEBI and market participants, had announced closure of trading in all commodities by 5 pm.

Futures trading in crude oil, precious and industrial metal and other contracts which were earlier open till 11.30 pm had to be closed by 5 pm from March 30. On April 20th, the NYMEX WTI Crude contract for May 2020 slipped into the negative terrain. Given it was the day of expiry for the contract at MCX i.e. its April 2020 contract, the settlement price at NYMEX had to be relied upon. The prices at NYMEX meanwhile were reflecting the underlying storage constraints at the Cushing hub, Oklahoma, which effectively saw the buyers in futures holding open position not wanting to take delivery. Traders in the domestic market MCX Crude contract could only watch as the WTI prices plunged but could not exit their position, since the trading had stopped at 5 pm.

April 20 midnight, MCX Clearing Corporation released a circular indicating the Due Date Rate (DDR) - the price at which a contract is settled at expiry. The Circular said – ‘due to unprecedented level of volatility in crude oil price in international markets, the DDR for MCX Crude Oil contract that expired on April 20 is yet to be finalised and in the interim the provisional settlement price is considered as ₹1 per barrel for computation of obligations of members’.

2. How did the settlement price turn negative for MCX traders?

Clearing and settlement operations for trades on MCX are taken care of by MCX Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the former. MCXCCL’s midnight circular on April 20th shocked traders with open (long) positions in crude futures at MCX as the contract had closed trade at MCX at ₹ 965 per barrel on April 20. The next afternoon, on April 21, the Clearing Corporation came up with its next circular. It announced that the DDR of Crude oil futures that expired on April 20th would be minus ₹ 2,884 per barrel! This was calculated based on the settlement price for the May month contract of WTI Crude Oil futures in NYMEX which was minus $37.63/barrel converted into Indian rupees at the reference rate of 76.6335.

3. How can negative price work in a market that is cash settled?

Unlike the NYMEX WTI Crude contract that allows net settlement (meaning cash settlement) and delivery, in MCX there is only cash settlement in crude oil futures. So, brokers and traders who lost money and were upset with the exchange said that in a market that is cash settled, settlement price can’t be negative. But one needs to note that as per the contract specification for MCX crude oil futures approved by SEBI, the settlement on the expiry day has to be based on the NYMEX WTI crude oil front month contract’s settlement price. This is what has been done now. The contract specification could not have been changed arbitrarily based upon extreme price movements. Unless there was a case of fraud / manipulation, it was not in the power of the exchange or the Clearing Corporation to decide otherwise.

4. How much money are traders losing?

As per MCX open interest (OI) on the expiry day, there were around 11,500 lots that were open at end of session on April 20th. The loss for a trader with long position will be over ₹ 2.88 lakh per lot. This is because the settlement price as announced by MCXCCL is minus ₹ 2884 per barrel. Given one lot is 100 barrels, this comes to ₹ 288400. As the trader would have purchased his lot at a price that could be anything from ₹ 965 (closing price of April 20th) and above, his loss would be over ₹ 2.8 lakh.

Say a buyer ‘X’ had an open position at ₹ 1000 per barrel in MCX Crude Oil contract of April 20th expiry. With the close price of ₹ 965 per barrel on April 20th, he was expecting the DDR to be somewhere close to that price. His position would then be settled by the clearing corporation at a loss of about ₹ 35 per barrel, which is ₹ 3500 per lot. But when DDR was announced on April 21st, it was minus ₹ 2884 per barrel which means at his buy price of ₹ 1000 per barrel, his loss now comes to ₹ 3884 per barrel that is ₹ 388400 per lot.

At 11,500 open positions total loss for all those who had open position comes to about ₹ 400-430 crore. The calculation here is 11500 contracts X 100 (no of barrels per contract) X 37.63 (DDR) X 76.63 (exchange rate conversion USD-INR) plus the actual cost of the buyer. If taken at ₹ 965 per barrel, the cost for the buyer will be = 11500 X 100 X 965.

5. Could all this been averted if the exchange had not curtailed trade timing to 5 pm?

It is true that had the trade timing not been curtailed by SEBI at the request of the exchanges and participants, the losses would not have been as high for those with open positions at close of session at MCX on 20th April. As crude prices crashed that night, they would have closed their open positions. But this situation should have been anticipated by traders as also brokers. On April 8th itself, CME issued an advisory notice to its clearing members that there is potential of a negative underlying in certain energy option contracts and followed this up with another advisory on April 15th. This should have sent alarm bells ringing for the exchange and the brokers in India who trade on crude oil futures. The spectre of negative prices should have made the brokers caution their clients and exchanges should also have been being prepared for the same.

6. Could this situation been handled better?

MCX, MCXCCL and SEBI along with market participants failed to anticipate the risk of closing trading early in the globally referenceable commodities traded on MCX. Given that NYMEX trades round the clock with one hour of break only in a day, and the expiry of the April contract was due at MCX, the participants and exchange could have prepared for extending the trade timing on the expiry day at least, says a market expert. Also, it is not known whether it would have been feasible and whether the exchange and participants had approached SEBI seeking any modification to the existing contract specifications with regard to the settlement price on expiry, considering that exchange was closing at 5:00 pm while the NYMEX settlement price would have been available only at 14.30 eastern Time, i.e., 12:00 midnight in India.

Note, that usually on the MCX crude futures contract expiry day, it takes the NYMEX settlement price arrived from the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of trades between 14.28 ET and 14.30 ET (11.58 pm - 12.00 am IST).