Astra Microwave Products (₹80.3): Buy

HP’s lightest laptop Elite Dragonfly comes to India
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current levels. Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹70.5 in late August this year. Also, the stock had registered a 52-week low at this level and changed direction. Since then, the stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase in a wide range between ₹70.5 and ₹85. Last week, the stock took support at ₹75 and began to move upwards.
On Monday, the stock jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume, decisively breaching the 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week. The daily relative strength index is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is hovering in the neutral region.
Interestingly, both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators have entered the positive territory implying buying interest. The stock has the potential to continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹84 and ₹86 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹77.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...