Bandu’s Blockbusters

On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu.
Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices).
By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address.
One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
BANDU’s PICKS
Balaji Amines
Asian Paints
HFCL
Lemon Tree Hotels
Orient Refractories
Last week’s prize winner Soumya A
Last week’s winning stock Shoppers Stop
Closing price (May 07): 194
Closing price (May 14): 198.95
Return: 2.6 per cent
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
