Bandu’s Blockbusters

On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu.
Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices).
By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address.
One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
BANDU’s PICKS
Vaibhav Global
IFCI
Jagran Prakashan
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
Indus Towers
Last week’s prize winner K Srikanth
Last week’s winning stock HFCL
Closing price (May 14): ₹37.2
Closing price (May 21): ₹49.15
Return: 32.1 per cent
