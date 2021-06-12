Bandu’s Blockbusters

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu.
Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
BANDU’s PICKS
Kaveri Seed Company
Akzo Nobel
Esab India
MAS Financial Services
Prism Johnson
Last week’s prize winner Raveendran Theenathayalan
Last week’s winning stock Redington India
Closing price (Jun 4): ₹250
Closing price (Jun 11): ₹277.75
Return: 11.1 per cent
