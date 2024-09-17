Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 52,249 versus yesterday’s close of 52,153. But the index fell after opening and is now trading at 52,130.

The advance/decline ratio stands at 4/8, giving the index a bearish bias. Bandhan Bank, up 1.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Punjab National Bank, down 1.3 per cent, is the top loser.

While Nifty Private Bank index is flat, Nifty PSU Bank is down nearly 0.6 per cent. So, broadly, the public sector banks seem to be underperforming the private peers.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (September contract) opened today’s session at 52,272 versus yesterday’s close of 52,261. It is now trading at 52,230.

The chart shows that Bank Nifty futures can appreciate further. From the current level, the nearest resistance is the price band of 52,800-53,000.

On the other hand, if the contract loses momentum and falls, it can find support at 52,000. Subsequent support is at 51,700.

Nevertheless, as it stands, the trend is bullish, and the likelihood of a rally is high. If there are any dips from here, it can be considered as a buying opportunity.

Trading strategy

Yesterday we recommended a positional call. That is buy Bank Nifty futures at 52,140 and add longs on a dip to 52,080. Since the contract made a low of 52,101 after we published our strategy, the buy order at 52,140 would have been triggered. Hold this trade.

Also, add longs if the price dips to 52,080. Maintain the stop-loss at 51,860 as advised yesterday. When Bank Nifty futures touch 52,360, alter the stop-loss to 52,220. Tighten the stop-loss further to 52,480 when the price hits 52,620. Exit at 52,670.

Supports: 52,000 and 51,700

Resistances: 52,800 and 53,000