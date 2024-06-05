Bank Nifty, after tumbling nearly 8 per cent yesterday, began today’s session with a gap-up at 47,487 versus yesterday’s close of 46,929. However, after marking a high of 47,502, the index declined and is now hovering around 46,680, down 0.5 per cent.
- Also read: Nifty Prediction Today – June 05, 2024: Range bound. Go short on a break below the range support
Supporting the bearish inclination, the advance/decline ratio of Bank Nifty stands at 4/8. Kotak Mahindra Bank is the top gainer by advancing 2.6 per cent whereas Bank of Baroda, down 3.8 per cent, is the top loser.
The public sector banks seem to be facing downward pressure today and consequently, the Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.2 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Private Bank is flat so far today.
Bank Nifty futures
Bank Nifty futures (June contract) opened today’s session higher at 47,400 as against yesterday’s close of 47,089. It gave up the gains and is now hovering around yesterday’s closing level.
The contract has a support at 46,780. A breach of this can open the door for a fall to 46,200, a support. Below this, Bank Nifty futures has a support at 45,800.
That said, in case there is a recovery, the contract is likely to face resistance at 47,700 and 48,000. A breakout of 48,000 will be good for the bulls. Notable resistance above 48,000 is at 49,000.
Trading strategy
Stay out for now. Go long with a stop-loss at 47,300 when the contract breaks out of 47,700. Book profits at 48,800.
But if Bank Nifty futures slip below 46,780, initiate a fresh short position. Target and stop-loss can be at 46,200 and 47,050 respectively.
Supports: 46,780 and 46,200
Resistance: 48,000 and 49,000
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.