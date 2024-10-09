Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-up at 51,162 versus yesterday’s close of 51,021. The index moved up further after opening and is now at 51,350, up 0.6 per cent.

The advance/decline ratio now stands at 8/4. State Bank of India, up 2.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Federal Bank, down 1 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty Private Bank has gained 0.8 per cent so far today. But Nifty PSU Bank has outperformed by appreciating 1.4 per cent.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (October contract) opened today’s session higher at 51,460 versus yesterday’s close of 51,393. It is now trading at 51,600, up nearly 0.4 per cent.

The contract rallied above the key 51,600-level to mark a high of 51,941 and has now retraced back to 51,600. It is witnessing higher volatility post RBI policy announcement.

It could take some more time before the volatility settles down. Post that, it is unlikely that Bank Nifty futures can establish a trend for the rest of the day.

If the rally resumes, the contract can rise to 52,200 whereas if it slips below 51,250, the downswing can extend to 50,500.

Trading strategy

Risk averse traders can stay out. Others can buy Bank Nifty futures now at 51,600 with a stop-loss at 51,250. Book profits at 52,200.

Supports: 51,250 and 50,500

Resistance: 52,200 and 52,500