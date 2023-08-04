The Bank Nifty index opened Friday’s session higher at 44,754 versus Thursday’s close of 44,513. It rallied post the open and is currently hovering around 44,980, up by 1 per cent.

All the 12 stocks in the index have gained today, indicating a strong bullish bias. IndusInd Bank and PNB, up by 1.1 and 0.7 per cent, respectively, are the top gainers.

The Nifty PSU Bank is up 1.2 per cent, whereas Nifty Private Bank has advanced 1 per cent.

Bank Nifty futures

The August expiry futures of the Bank Nifty opened the day with a gap-up at 44,805 versus yesterday’s close of 44,722. It is currently trading at around 45,160, up by nearly 1 per cent.

Although the contract has rallied sharply from the current level, there is a strong resistance at 45,200. Subsequent barriers are at 45,300 and 45,500. On the other hand, there is a support band at 44,900-45,000. Although the bulls look strong, a rally beyond 45,300 might not occur.

Trading strategy

Given the upward momentum, a sharp fall from the current level is less likely and, thus, initiating fresh shorts can be risky. Even if 45,300 is breached, the upside is likely to be limited and, therefore, the risk-reward ratio is unfavourable for longs as well.

Considering the above, there is a good chance that Bank Nifty futures might start moving sideways. Hence, we suggest staying out today.

Supports: 44,900 and 44,350

Resistance: 45,300 and 45,500