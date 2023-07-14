Bank Nifty index began the day with a gap-up at 44,860 versus Thursday’s close of 44,665. It is now testing a support at 44,600 and a break of this will turn the outlook bearish for the stock.

The advance/decline ratio of the index does not indicate any bias as it stands at 6/6. AU Small Finance Bank is the top gainer, up by 0.8 per cent. On the other hand, Axis Bank is the top loser, down by nearly 1 per cent.

Within the banking space, private banks seem to be doing better overall – Nifty Private Bank index is up 0.1 per cent whereas Nifty PSU Bank index is flat so far today.

Bank Nifty futures

The July expiry futures of Bank Nifty opened the day higher at 44,882 versus yesterday’s close of 44,776. It is now trading at around 44,800.

The price action appears weak as the contract is testing the support at 44,750. If the contract drops below this level, it could then drop to 44,600 or even to 44,400 today.

On the other hand, if the contract rebounds from here, it can move up to 45,000. A breach of this level can lift the contract to 45,150.

Trading strategy

Bank Nifty futures is likely to fall. But it has support at 44,750.

So, go short if the contract falls below the support at 44,750. Place stop-loss at 45,000. When the contract falls below 44,600, modify the stop-loss to 44,750. Book profits at 44,400.

Supports: 44,600 and 44,400

Resistances: 45,000 and 45,150