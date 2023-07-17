Bank Nifty 50 July futures (44,870)

The Bank Nifty index is trading marginally lower at 44,800, down 0.04 per cent. The advances: declines ratio at 6:6 leaves the outlook mixed. Among individual stocks in the index, Bandhan Bank, down over 2 per cent, is the worst performer. Federal Bank, whose share prices are up 2.75 per cent, is the best performing stock in the index.

Outlook

Broadly, the index has been range-bound between 44,550 and 45,100 over the last few days. A break-out on either side of 44,550 or 45,100 will determine the next move. A break below 44,550 can take the index down to 44,500 and 44,400. On the other hand, a strong break above 45,100 will bring back bullishness into the picture. Such a break can take the Bank Nifty index up to 45,500 and 46,000 in the coming days.

Bank Nifty futures

The Bank Nifty July futures (44,870) is down 0.07 per cent. The contract failed to breach the psychological 45,000 mark in opening trades and has dropped from the high of 45,006. As long as the contract trades below 45,000, the intra-day outlook is negative. The contract can fall to 44,750-44,700 during the day.

A strong and sustained rise above 45,000 is needed to negate the above-mentioned fall. Only in that case will the chance of a rise to 45,200 come into the picture.

Trade strategy

Traders can go short on a rise to 44,920 and 44,980. Keep the stop-loss at 45,060. Trail the stop-loss down to 44,880 when the contract falls to 44,830. Move the stop-loss further down to 44,780 when the contract touches 44,760 on the downside. Exit the short positions at 44,720.

Supports: 44,750, 44,700

Resistances: 45,000, 45,200