The Bank Nifty index has lost nearly 0.5 per cent today and is underperforming the Nifty 50, which is down 0.15 per cent so far. It opened lower at 45,118 versus Thursday’s close of 45,340. It is currently at 45,140.

The bearish bias is supported by the advances/ declines ratio, which stands at 2/10. Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, up by 0.3 and 0.1 per cent, respectively, are the only two stocks in the index that have advanced. AU Small Finance Bank, down by 1.8 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank index have declined 0.5 per cent each.

Bank Nifty futures

The July expiry futures of Bank Nifty opened the day lower at 45,225 versus yesterday’s close of 45,411. The contract is now trading around 45,170 – a support.

Given the price action, the contract is likely to slip below the support at 45,170 and fall to 44,700, the immediate support. Subsequent support is at 44,200.

On the other hand, if the Nifty Bank futures rallies on the back of 45,170, it can rise to 45,600. A breach of this can lift it to 46,000.

Trading strategy

Nifty Bank futures appear weak. However, it has support at 45,170.

Sell the contract if it falls below 45,170. Keep stop-loss at 45,320. Book profits at 44,700.

Supports: 45,170 and 44,700

Resistance: 45,600 and 46,000