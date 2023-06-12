Bank Nifty 50 June Futures (44,096)

Bank Nifty index is trading flat. The index is trading at 44,027, up 0.09 per cent. The advance decline ratio stands at 8:4. This leaves the bias slightly positive. But the price action on the chart indicates that the index is struggling to rise. So, it is a wait and watch.

Outlook

The Bank Nifty index has a crucial support at 43,920-43,900. Intermediate resistance is around 44,100. The index has to sustain above 43,900 and breach 44,100 to ease the downside pressure. Only in that case, the Bank Nifty index can rise to 44,400-44,500 again.

On the other hand, a break below 43,900 will increase the downside pressure. Such a break can drag the index down to 43,800.

Overall, 43,900-44,100 is the range for now. A breakout on either side of this range will determine whether the Nifty Bank index will rise to 44,400-44,500 or fall to 43,800.

Bank Nifty Futures

The Bank Nifty June Futures (44,096) is trading slightly lower. A very strong support is in the 44,050-44,000 region. The chances are looking high for the contract to sustain above the 44,050-44,000 support zone. So, a rise to 44,300 is likely to be seen in the coming sessions. A further break above 44,300 will then pave way for an extended rise to 44,600-44,700.

This bullish outlook will get negated if the Bank Nifty Futures contract declines below 44,000. Such a break will drag it down to 43,900 and lower.

Unlike the Bank Nifty index where the picture looks mixed and range bound, the Futures contract is looking relatively much stronger and bullish on the charts.

Trade strategy

Go long on dips at 44,060 and 44,020. Keep the stop-loss at 43,940. Trail the stop-loss up to 44,080 when the contract moves up to 44,120. Move the stop-loss further up to 44,110 when the contract touches 44,150. Exit he long positions at 44,180.

Supports: 44,000, 43,900

Resistances: 44,300, 44,600