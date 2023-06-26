Bank Nifty 50 June Futures (43,638)

Bank Nifty index has recovered well from its intraday low and is now trading marginally higher. The index made a low of 43,592 and has bounced back recovering all the loss. It is currently trading at 43,638, up 0.04 per cent for the day. The advance: decline ratio at 5:7 indicates weakness. So, it is important to see if this bounce from the low is sustaining or not.

Outlook

Resistances are at 43,800 and 44,000. The index had struggled to breach 44,000 all through last week. So, the index is likely to remain under pressure unless a sustained rise past 44,000 is seen.

Support is at 43,580. A break below it can take the index down to 43,400 during the day.

Bank Nifty Futures

The Bank Nifty June Futures (43,638) is trading lower. The contract has resistances at 43,800 and 43,950. As long as these resistances hold, the contract is vulnerable for a fall to 43,400-43,300 in the coming sessions.

Trade strategy

Traders can go short on rallies at 43,750 and 43,850. Keep the stop-loss at 43,980. Trail the stop-loss down to 43,700 as soon as the contract falls to 43,620. Move the stop-loss further down to 43,610 when the contract touches 43,560 on the downside. Exit the short positions at 43,500.

Supports: 43,500, 43,400

Resistances: 43,750, 43,900

