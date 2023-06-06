Bank Nifty index began today’s session with a marginal gain at 44,157 versus yesterday’s close of 44,102. It softened a bit after the open and the index is now trading at 44,100.

Although it has faced some selling pressure in the first hour of trade, the bias will be positive so long as the support at 44,000 stays valid. But note that only four of the 12 stocks in the index are in the green now. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are the top gainers, up by 1.2 and 0.7 per cent respectively.

As on Monday, in today’s session too, private banks seem to be outperforming PSU peers. While Nifty Private bank index is up 0.2 per cent, Nifty PSU is down 0.1 per cent so far today.

Bank Nifty futures

The June expiry futures of Bank Nifty index opened almost flat at 44,282 as against Monday’s close of 44,286. It is now hovering around 44,215.

From the current level, the nearest support can be seen at 44,150. This is a strong one, as a rising trendline coincides at this level. Therefore, the Bank Nifty futures might rebound from this. The contract may then rally towards the resistance band of 44,400-44,500. A breakout of 44,500 can lift the contract to 45,000.

However, if it slips below the support at 44,150, there might be a quick fall to 43,900 — a support. Subsequent support is at 43,650.

Trading strategy

Risk-averse traders can stay away from trading Bank Nifty futures for now. Whereas traders with higher risk-appetite can go long at the current level of 44,215. Target and stop-loss can be at 44,050 and 44,500.

Supports: 44,150 and 43,900

Resistance: 44,500 and 45,000