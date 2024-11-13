Bank Nifty opened today’s session lower at 51,031 versus yesterday’s close of 51,158. The banking index is now at 50,780, down 0.7 per cent.

Notably, all 12 stocks in the index are in the red, indicating strong selling pressure. AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank, down 2 and 1.6 per cent, are the top losers.

Nifty PSU Bank is down 1.2 per cent so far today whereas Nifty Private Bank is down 0.6 per cent. So, the public sector banks are facing a greater downward pressure compared to the private peers.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (November contract) opened today’s session at 51,200 versus yesterday’s close of 51,374. It is now hovering around 51,000, down nearly 0.7 per cent.

The contract is now hovering around an important support at 51,000. A clear breach of this can lead to another leg of fall. This can drag Bank Nifty futures to 50,000 over the next few sessions.

But in case the contract recovers from the current level, it can face resistance at 51,500 and 52,000.

Trading strategy

Stay on the fence. Initiate fresh short when Bank Nifty futures decisively breach the support at 51,000. Target and stop-loss can be 50,000 and 51,500 respectively.

Supports: 51,000 and 50,000

Resistance: 51,500 and 52,000