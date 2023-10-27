Bank Nifty futures (42,960)

Bank Nifty has rebounded today in an attempt to snap its losing streak. The index containing the banking stocks began today’s session with a gap-up at 42,555.60 versus Thursday’s close of 42,280.15. It is currently at 42,660, up 0.9 per cent after the initial hour of trading.

Supporting the bullish inclination, the advances/ declines ratio stands at 11/1. Punjab National Bank, up 5.3 per cent, and Bank of Baroda, up 3.5 per cent, are the top gainers. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank is the only stock down in the index, that too by a marginal 0.1 per cent.

Public sector banks are performing better than their private peers. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 4.1 per cent, whereas the Nifty Private Bank index has gained 0.8 per cent.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (November expiry) opened today’s session higher at 42,755.30 versus yesterday’s close of 42,601.50. It is currently hovering around 42,960, up 0.8 per cent.

While the Bank Nifty futures attempts to recover, there is a considerable intraday resistance at 43,080. Even if this is breached, there is another barrier at 43,350.

On the other hand, the nearest support is at 42,680. Subsequent support is at 42,430.

Given the current conditions, recovery beyond 43,080 is less likely today. Especially considering the overall trend is bearish.

Trading strategy

The overall trend remains bearish, although Bank Nifty futures has seen a recovery. Also, the potential for recovery appears low. Hence, we recommend staying out.

Today, Bank Nifty futures is likely to be held within 42,680 and 43,080.

Supports: 42,680 and 42,430

Resistance: 43,080 and 43,350