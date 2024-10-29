Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 51,404 versus yesterday’s close of 51,259. The index is now hovering around 51,520, up 0.5 per cent.

Federal Bank, up 7.8 per cent, is the top gainer whereas IndusInd Bank, down 2.3 per cent, is the top loser. The advance/decline ratio is equally split at 6/6.

Nifty PSU Bank has advanced 0.4 per cent whereas Nifty Private Bank has gone up 0.3 per cent. Thus, the public sector banks are broadly outperforming the private peers.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (October contract) opened today’s session at 51,405 versus yesterday’s close of 51,327. It is now trading at 51,500, up 0.4 per cent.

The contract faces a resistance in the price band of 51,650-51,730. So, these levels should be decisively breached for Bank Nifty futures to build a sustainable rally.

In case the contract breaks out of 51,730, it can extend the rally to 52,300. On the other hand, if Bank Nifty futures start to fall on the back of the resistance band of 51,650-51,730, it can decline to 51,000, a support. A breach of this can drag it to 50,500.

Trading strategy

While the price action so far today is bullish, Bank Nifty futures is facing considerable resistance. So, we suggest staying out now.

Traders with high risk appetite can go short in Bank Nifty futures at 51,650 with a stop-loss at 51,850. Book profits at 51,200.

Supports: 51,000 and 50,500

Resistances: 51,650 and 51,730