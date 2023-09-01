Bank Nifty, after declining for two consecutive sessions, is looking to stop the slide today. After opening almost flat at 43,996 versus yesterday’s close of 43,989, the index fell to mark a low of 43,830 in the first hour of trade. However, it has now recovered to 43,920.

The market breadth indicates that the bulls and the bears are putting a strong fight against each other as the advance/decline ratio stands at 6/6. While Bandhan Bank, up 1.3 per cent, is the top gainer, IDFC First Bank, down 2.5 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty PSU Bank index is trading flat whereas Nifty Private Bank is down 0.25 per cent.

Bank Nifty futures

The September contract opened today’s session marginally lower at 44,269 versus yesterday’s close of 44,290. It is now trading at around 44,190, down 0.25 per cent.

The contract has a considerable support band between 44,000 and 44,100. If Bank Nifty futures rebound on the back of this base, it can rally to 44,400. A breach of this level can lead to the upswing extending to 44,575.

However, if Bank Nifty futures fall below 44,000, the trend can turn bearish and we might see a swift fall towards 43,500 and then to 43,000.

Trading strategy

Consider fresh longs at the current level of 44,190 with initial stop-loss at 43,980. When the contract moves up to 44,400, tighten the stop-loss to 44,200. Book profits at 44,550.

Supports: 44,100 and 44,000

Resistance: 44,400 and 44,575

