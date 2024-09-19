Bank Nifty opened today’s session at 52,929 versus yesterday’s close of 52,750. The index moved up after opening and is currently hovering around 53,170, up 0.8 per cent.

The advance/decline ratio stands at 7/5, giving the index a positive bias. HDFC Bank, up 1.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Bandhan Bank, down 1.6 per cent, is the top loser.

While Nifty Private Bank index has gained 0.8 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank has lost 0.4 per cent so far today. So, broadly, the private banks seem to be outperforming the public sector peers.

Bank Nifty futures

Bank Nifty futures (September contract) opened today’s session lower at 52,849 versus yesterday’s close of 52,757. It is now trading at 53,220, up 0.9 per cent.

Although the trend is bullish and the chart indicates that the upswing can extend, Bank Nifty futures has resistance between 53,500 and 53,700. There is a chance for the index to see a corrective decline off this level.

On the other hand, if the contract falls from the current level of 53,220, it can find support at 52,800. Subsequent support is at 52,500.

Trading strategy

Considering the limited upside potential and the unfavourable risk-reward for fresh longs at the current level, we suggest waiting and buy if the price moderates.

Buy Bank Nifty futures at 53,000 with a stop-loss at 52,700. When the contract hits 53,500, revise the stop-loss to 53,200. Exit at 53,700.

Supports: 52,800 and 52,500

Resistance: 53,500 and 53,700