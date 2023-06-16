Bank Nifty index opened today’s session higher at 43,583 against yesterday’s close of 43,444. It sustained the really afterwards and touched a high of 43,770 before softening to the current level of 43,720.

While the index has rebounded well from the support at 43,500, it has resistance at 44,000. A recovery beyond this level is less likely today.

However, all 12 stocks in Bank Nifty index are in green, led by IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda, up by 1.9 per cent each.

Also, both Nifty PSU Bank index (up by 1.3 per cent) and Nifty Private Bank index (up by 0.7 per cent) have advanced.

Bank Nifty futures

The June expiry futures of Bank Nifty opened the day with a gap-up at 43,657 against yesterday’s close of 43,570. It is currently trading around 43,820.

The nearest resistance is at 43,900 and the subsequent one is at 44,070.

On the other hand, the nearest intraday support is at 43,700–a minor one. A strong support is at 43,500.

Trading strategy

Against this backdrop, the risk-reward is unfavourable for both long and short positions. Therefore, one can stay away from trading Bank Nifty futures today.

However, traders with high-risk appetite can go long now at 43,820 and on a dip to 43,720. Place initial stop-loss at 43,600.

When the contract goes above 43,900, tighten the stop-loss to 43,800. Book profits at 44,000.

Supports: 43,700 and 43,500

Resistances: 43,900 and 44,070