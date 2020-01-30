Technical Analysis

BPCL (₹479): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

Traders looking for short-term opportunities can consider buying the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), as the price action hints at a fresh rally.

The stock, which began to appreciate in late August last year, rallied from ₹310 and marked its lifetime high of ₹549 in November, returning a substantial 75 per cent for the period. Since then, the price has been softening and declined to ₹448.5 in January. From then on, the stock has been consolidating in a sideways trend between ₹450 and ₹476.

On Tuesday, the stock broke out of the range, opening the door for resumption of the bull trend. The breakout has resulted in price closing above the 21-DMA. The daily relative strength index is showing a fresh uptick and has moved above the mid-point level of 50. Also, the MACD indicator on the daily chart hints at increasing bullish momentum.

Hence, trades can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹465 and look for a target of ₹500 in the near-term.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

