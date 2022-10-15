Sensex and Nifty 50 have managed to stay afloat last week. However, failure to sustain the sharp rise on Friday indicates that the benchmark indices are still lacking strength to move higher. Sensex and Nifty have closed lower for the week by 0.47 per cent and 0.74 per cent respectively. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw some wild swings in the last two trading days after the inflation data release.

Broadly, the price action on the charts indicate that the market is largely range bound. The sideways consolidation can continue for some more time. A breakout of the range will give a clear cue on the next direction of move.

Among the sectors, the BSE Bankex and BSE IT were up 0.5 per cent each. All other indices were down. The BSE Realty index, down 4.2 per cent, was beaten down the most.

FPIs sell-off

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Indian equities last week. They sold $1.20 billion in the equity segment. For the month, the equity segment has seen a net outflow of $902 million so far in October.

Nifty 50 (17,185.70)

After trading lower and stable almost all through the week, Nifty saw a wide gap-up open on Friday. However, it failed to sustain higher and has come off from the high of 17,348.55. Nifty has closed the week at 17,185.70, down 0.74 per cent.

Chart Source: MetaStock

The week ahead: The immediate outlook is unclear. Resistance is at 17,400. Nifty has to break above it to move up towards 17,600.

Support is at 16,950. Below that the 100-Day Moving Average (MA) at 16,800 is the next important support. For now, we expect the Nifty to remain in a range of 16,950-17,400 (narrow) or 16,800-17,600 (broad) for some time.

A breakout on either side of 16,800-17,600 will then give a clear indication of the next direction of move.

Medium-term outlook: The bigger picture remains relatively more positive. Strong supports are in the 16,550-16,500 region and then at 16,245 – the 100-Week MA. The medium-term outlook will turn bearish only if Nifty declines below 16,245. In that case, the danger of seeing a fall to 15,000-14,500 will come into picture.

For now, we expect 16,500 and 16,245 to limit the downside and keep the bias bullish. We expect Nifty to break above 17,600 and rise to 18,000-18,100 in the coming weeks. The level of 18,100 is a crucial resistance. A break above it will boost the bullish momentum. Such a break will take the Nifty up to 18,750 and 19,100 initially. It will also keep the doors open for the Nifty to test 20,500 on the upside in the coming months.

Sensex (57,919.97)

The level of 57,000 has given good support for the Sensex last week. The index made a low of 57,050.40 and rose to a high of 58,435.12 on Friday. Sensex has come off from this high and has closed at 57,919.97, down 0.47 per cent.

Chart Source: MetaStock

The week ahead: The near-term outlook is unclear. Immediate support is at 57,000. Below that 56,930, 56,630 and 56,470 are the important supports to watch this week.

Immediate resistance is at 58,530. A break above it can take the Sensex up to 59,400 in the near term. Broadly, we can expect the Sensex to remain in a range of 56,470–58,530 for some time. A breakout on either side of this range will then give a clarity on the next direction of move.

Medium-term outlook: The broader picture looks positive. Strong supports are at 55,000 and 54,500. The outlook will turn negative only if Sensex breaks below 54,500. In that case, the danger of seeing 50,000 and lower levels will come back into the picture. But that looks less probable for now.

We expect Sensex to break 58,530 and rise to 59,500 and 60,500 in the coming weeks. The level of 60,500 is a crucial resistance. A strong break above it will boost the bullish moment. Such a break will take the Sensex up to 63,000 initially and then even higher eventually in the coming months.

Range to watch 16,800-17,600 on Nifty 56,470-58,530 on Sensex 28,500-30,450 on the Dow Jones

Nifty Bank (39,305.60)

The Nifty Bank index is inching up within its broad 37,000-40,000 range. The index has closed the week at 39,305.60, up 0.33 per cent.

Chart Source: MetaStock

Although the broad 37,000-40,000 range is still intact, the daily chart is giving out a bullish signal. The index has formed a strong support in the 39,000-38,500 region. So the chances are high for the Nifty Bank index to sustain above 39,000 and break 40,000. Such a break will take the index up to 40,400-40,500 initially. From a bigger picture perspective, such a rise above 40,000 will be bullish to target 42,000 over the medium term.

The Nifty Bank index will come under pressure again only on a break below 38,500. In that case, the index can fall to 37,500-37,0000 – the lower end of the range.

Global cues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (29,634.84) witnessed some wild swings in the last two trading days of the week. The index surged from a low of 28,660 to make a high of 30,428 on Friday. However, it has come off sharply from this high to close the week at 29,634,84, up 1.15 per cent.

Chart Source: MetaStock

Broadly, the Dow has been range bound between 28,500 and 30,450 over the last three weeks. The level of 28,500 is a crucial long-term support level. The 21-Month Moving Average and a long-term trendline, both are poised at this level. So, if the Dow manages to sustain above 28,500 and breach 30,450 decisively, it will be an early sign of a reversal. Such a break can take the Dow up to 31,500 initially and then to 32,500-32,800 eventually over the next couple of months.

The Dow will come under pressure again only if it declines below 28,500. In that case, a further fall to 27,500 and 27,000 can be seen. We reiterate that the 28,500-27,000 is a strong support zone where we expect the Dow to find a bottom.