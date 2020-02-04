Castrol India (₹147.1): Buy

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good volume. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.
Following a corrective decline in the months of November and December 2019, the stock found support at ₹125 in early January 2020. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and moving average convergence divergence indicator the stock changed direction in early January. Since then the stock has been in a short-term uptrend.
While trending up, the stock breached its moving average compression (21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages) at around ₹130 last week. The stock now trades well above these moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three weeks.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region. Moreover, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
The short-term outlook is bullish. The stock has the potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹153 and ₹156 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹144.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...