Commodity Call: Copper futures expected to appreciate

The continuous contract of copper on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw a considerable fall in price in the first half of March. The price declined after futures hit a record high of ₹886 in the first week. But the decline was arrested by the 21-day moving average, which then was at ₹790. Also, the price area between ₹800 and ₹810 is a support band. The contract has recovered on the back of these supports, and is currently trading at around ₹815.

That said, the price action over the past week shows a lack of trend, oscillating between ₹810 and ₹835. There has also been a drop in trader interest over the past weeks. The cumulative open interest (OI) of the copper futures dropped to 3,778 contracts on Wednesday, compared to 4,432 contracts a week back. This indicates that the current sideways trend might continue for some more time. But since the overall trend is bullish, the likelihood of a rally from here is high. Eventually, we expect the contract to move past ₹835 to touch ₹886. It can even rally to ₹935 over the medium-term. So, traders can remain positively inclined.

In early March we recommended longs at ₹850 and then at ₹810, with stop-loss at ₹780. Traders can retain the buy trades. Others can also consider initiating fresh long positions at the current level of ₹815 and accumulate when the price moderates to ₹800; keep stop-loss at ₹780. Shift the stop-loss to ₹800 when the contract breaks out of ₹835. But revise the target down from ₹935 to ₹886.