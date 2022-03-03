hamburger

Technical Analysis

Commodity Call: Go long on aluminium futures

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022

Maintain a dynamic stop-loss as the rally looks steep

Aluminium has been on an uptrend since May 2020. The continuous futures contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began its rally from about ₹130 in May 2020. It has been on a rally since then and although it saw a price correction from ₹260 to ₹200 in October – November 2021, the major uptrend remains intact. The contract resumed the up-move and a month ago, it crossed over ₹260 resistance. It has since been continuously scaling new heights and is now trading around ₹300.

The price action does not show any sign of weakness and the likelihood of further rally is high. While ₹316 can be the nearest hurdle a decisive breach of this level can lift the contract to ₹350. On the downside, the nearest support is at ₹265 – its 21-day moving average (DMA), which is a dynamic support. Since ₹260 is a support, the price band of ₹260-265 is a strong base. Subsequent support can be seen at ₹250.

Strategy: Since the overall trend is bullish and the momentum is strong, one can consider initiating fresh long positions. But since the rally has been steep, should there be a correction, it can occur quickly. Therefore, traders are recommended to trail the stop-loss as and when price goes up to limit the loss. That is, buy aluminium futures at current level of ₹300 and accumulate if price moderates to ₹275. Place stop-loss at ₹260 i.e., ₹5 below the 21-DMA. Trail the stop-loss on the upside at ₹5 below the 21-DMA as it goes up. Exit the longs at ₹350.

