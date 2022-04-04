Commodity call: Natural gas futures might trade in a range

The continuous contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is on a rally since February. It began to move up from ₹292 and last week it marked a fresh five-month high of ₹442.8 before moderating. The contract is currently hovering around ₹433. Although the trend remains bullish, the rally seems to have lost some momentum. While a decline below ₹400 is less likely, there are high chances that the contract might start consolidating in the price band of ₹400-440 in the next one or two weeks. Thereafter, it might breakout of ₹435 and rise towards the resistance band of ₹468-480.

Given the above factors, traders can gradually accumulate longs when the contract remains within this range. we recommend longs because the trend is up and indicators like RSI and MACD are in their respective bullish territories. Moreover, the contract is above the important support of ₹400 and trading above 21-day moving average. There is a rising trendline support too.

So, traders can split the trade in to three legs. That is, go long for one-third of the intended amount at the current levels i.e., at ₹433; buy another one-third at ₹420 and the remaining when price drops to ₹405. Place initial stop-loss at ₹385 and revise it to ₹415 when the contract decisively breaches ₹440. When contract touches ₹460, liquidate 75 per cent of your longs and book the remaining at ₹475.