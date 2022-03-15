Commodity Call | Zinc futures: Time to consider longs

Post the breakout of ₹310 in early March, the continuous contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rallied sharply and hit a hit of ₹376.65 a week ago. However, the rally lost steam and what followed was a sharp fall. The contract is currently trading around ₹310.

Despite the sharp fall over the past week, the major bull trend remains intact and it will remain so until the support at ₹290 is breached. A decisive break below ₹290 can turn the short-term trend negative and the invalidation of the support at ₹260 can turn the medium-term trend bearish. Nevertheless, as it stands, the inclination in bullish and the recent price decline can be counted as a corrective fall that can be used to initiate fresh long positions. But one should also be prepared for a period of possible consolidation before the contract resumes the uptrend.

Currently, the contract is trading around the 21-day moving average (DMA). An extension of the corrective decline may not be below the 50-DMA, which is currently around ₹300. Also, there is a rising trendline which can provide a dynamic support.

Given the above factors, traders can consider fresh longs at ₹310 and ₹300 with stop-loss at ₹285. When the contract rallies and touches ₹350, book one-third of the longs and alter the stop-loss to ₹305. Liquidate the remaining if price rallies to ₹375.