hamburger

Commodity Calls

Aluminium falls back to a range

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022
File image

File image | Photo Credit: belka_35

The breakout of ₹215 for aluminium futures (₹210) turned out to be false

The aluminium futures (continuous contract — ₹210) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading in a sideways range — oscillating within the price band of ₹200-215 — since mid-June. The contract broke out of this range on August 11 and closed at ₹218.15, giving it a bullish inclination. However, this turned out to be a false signal as the contract fell back into the ₹200-215 range and currently trades at around ₹210.

Notably, the 20- and 50-day moving averages lie at ₹210. Also, a rising trendline coincides at this level and this means the bulls might still have a chance to turn the tide. But that is uncertain.

If the contract rallies and moves above ₹215, it can touch ₹230 in the near term. A breach of this level can lift it to ₹240. On the other hand, if aluminium futures declines and invalidates the support at ₹200, it can turn the near-term outlook bearish. The nearest supports below ₹200 are at ₹193 and ₹186.

Strategy: Following the breakout and a supposed pullback last week, we had recommended fresh long positions at around ₹212 with stop-loss at ₹204 for a target of ₹230. Traders who executed this move can exit the position at the current level of ₹210 as the trend has now become unclear because of a false breakout.

Wait for MCX aluminium futures to move out of the ₹200-215 range before initiating fresh positions.

Published on August 23, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you