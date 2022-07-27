Aluminium futures: Consolidation continues

The aluminium futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), after hitting a high of ₹325.4 in March, has been moving southwards. It made a low of ₹202.25 before a couple of weeks, thereby losing about 39 per cent from the top i.e., ₹325.4.

However, the price action over the past few weeks suggests that the downtrend has halted, at least temporarily, and the contract is now largely oscillating in the range of ₹200-215. While this may not be an indication of a bullish trend reversal, the consolidation improves the chances for a corrective rally from here even as the overall trend is bearish.

That said, technically, the aluminium futures should move out of the ₹200-215 range for us to assume the next leg of the trend.

Suppose the contract falls below the support at ₹200, it can decline to ₹187 and possibly to ₹160 which are the nearest supports below ₹200. On the other hand, if the aluminium futures break out of ₹215, it can appreciate to ₹235, the immediate barrier. A breach of this can lift the contract to the ₹250-254 range — a resistance band. But a rally beyond this price band is less likely.

So, traders can stay on the fence and consider fresh short positions if the support at ₹200 is breached. Or short if aluminium futures rallies to ₹235 and ₹250 i.e., split the entries into two legs and initiate one leg of short at ₹235 and another leg at ₹250 so that the average short price would be around ₹243.