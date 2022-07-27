hamburger

Commodity Calls

Aluminium futures: Consolidation continues

Akhil Nallamuthu | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022

MCX futures fluctuating between ₹200 and ₹215

The aluminium futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), after hitting a high of ₹325.4 in March, has been moving southwards. It made a low of ₹202.25 before a couple of weeks, thereby losing about 39 per cent from the top i.e., ₹325.4.

However, the price action over the past few weeks suggests that the downtrend has halted, at least temporarily, and the contract is now largely oscillating in the range of ₹200-215. While this may not be an indication of a bullish trend reversal, the consolidation improves the chances for a corrective rally from here even as the overall trend is bearish.

That said, technically, the aluminium futures should move out of the ₹200-215 range for us to assume the next leg of the trend.

Suppose the contract falls below the support at ₹200, it can decline to ₹187 and possibly to ₹160 which are the nearest supports below ₹200. On the other hand, if the aluminium futures break out of ₹215, it can appreciate to ₹235, the immediate barrier. A breach of this can lift the contract to the ₹250-254 range — a resistance band. But a rally beyond this price band is less likely.

So, traders can stay on the fence and consider fresh short positions if the support at ₹200 is breached. Or short if aluminium futures rallies to ₹235 and ₹250 i.e., split the entries into two legs and initiate one leg of short at ₹235 and another leg at ₹250 so that the average short price would be around ₹243.

Published on July 27, 2022
aluminium
commodities market
MCX
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you