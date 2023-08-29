Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been charting a sideways trend since June. That is, the contract has been fluctuating between ₹196 and ₹204.

So, until the contract breaches either end of the price band, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain.

If aluminium futures breaks out of ₹204, the short-term trend can turn bullish, and the contract can initially rally to ₹215. On the other hand, if the price slips below the support at ₹196, the contract will likely witness a downtrend. In such a case, the contract could initially drop to ₹186. The downswing could even extend to ₹180.

Trade strategy

We recommended fresh longs at ₹198 last week. Retain this trade with stop-loss at ₹194. That said, add more longs in case the price dips to ₹196

When the contract rallies above ₹200, tighten the stop-loss to ₹197. Book profits at ₹204.

Also read
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning as the market is waiting for the release of key economic data from the US and China during this week.

Crude oil down a tad as market awaits key data from US, China

Pipe connecting in a natural gas distribution station

Natural gas futures: Eyeing a rally

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crude Check: Price could consolidate

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bullion Cues: Bears to gain grip

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   