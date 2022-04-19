hamburger

Commodity Calls

Aluminium futures might rally

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022
Currently, the contract is trading at around ₹275 after recovering on the back of the base at ₹265

Likely to touch ₹300 within a month; next hurdle at ₹325

The continuous futures of aluminium on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) faced two rounds of sell-off in the last two months. One in early March when price declined from ₹325 to ₹265 and the next one between the final week of March and the second week of April when price dropped from ₹300 to ₹265. Note that in both cases, the price level of ₹265 stood as a strong support, helping the contract to avoid any decline below this level.

So, it can be expected to move up and touch ₹300, probably within a month. A breakout of ₹300 can result in the contract rallying to ₹325. But note that a breach of ₹265 can turn the short-term trend bearish which can drag the contract to ₹255, another key support. Subsequent support is at ₹236. Nevertheless, the bias is bullish for now and the contract has a strong support at ₹265 and that makes going long a better trade. Also, the risk-reward favour buys.

So, traders can buy MCX aluminium futures now, at around ₹275, and keep stop-loss at ₹262. Exit the longs once it rallies to ₹300. Although there is a good chance for the contract to appreciate to ₹325, there might be a corrective decline after the contract reaches ₹300. So, we recommend exiting at ₹300 and deciding on fresh trades thereafter based on how the contract reacts to ₹300.

Published on April 19, 2022
commodities market
