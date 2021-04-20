Bet long on NCDEX cottonseed oilcake

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The continuous futures contract of cottonseed oilcake (COCUDAKL) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has rallied from about ₹1,600 in early September last year. With occasional price moderation, the futures counter has been gained since then and in early April this year, it crossed over a crucial resistance at ₹2,500. The uptrend looks steady and is likely to stay so.
The May futures contract — that was moving in a range between ₹2,250 and ₹2,460 — broke out of the range in the first week of the current month. While it continued to rally post the breakout, the contract was facing a hurdle at ₹2,780 in the past few trading sessions. But on Tuesday, it breached this resistance and was hovering around ₹2,800.
The price action is inclined to upside and corroborating the positive bias, indicators like the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence on the daily chart remain in the positive territory and yet there is not slowdown in rally observed. Also, the average directional index shows that the bulls have a clear advantage over the bears and the contract has been consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Moreover, the price is well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages, indicating a strong momentum.
Traders can be positive and initiate fresh long positions in NCDEX-COCUDAKL May futures with stop-loss at ₹2,700. On the upside, the contract can rise to ₹2,950 and possibly touch ₹3,000 in the near-term.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...