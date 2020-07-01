Bulls losing grip in MCX-Nickel

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The July futures contract of nickel on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was on a decline since past two weeks, has been moving up after registering a low of ₹950.1 on Thursday. The price level of ₹950 is a support and since 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-day moving average coincides at that level, it can act as a strong base.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), though above the midpoint level of 50, is showing signs of the uptrend losing strength; a bearish divergence can be observed. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart is on a downward trajectory. Nevertheless, the contract remains above the key level of ₹950 and for confirmation of a bearish trend reversal the price should break below it.
If bears can capitalise on the weakness shown by the bulls and drag the contract below ₹950, the near-term outlook will turn bearish. Below ₹950, the support level can be spotted at ₹925 – the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. Subsequent support is at ₹900. However, if the bulls regain traction and the contract advances, ₹1,000 will act as a considerable hurdle. A breakout of this level can lift the contract to ₹1,025.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on London Metal Exchange (LME) rallied after taking support at $12,430 last week. But hovering at $12,800, the contract lies below the critical level of $13,000. Notably, the contract is largely consolidating and the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed until either $12,430 or $13,000 is breached.
Trade Strategy:
The contracts on MCX and LME, which have been in an uptrend, seems to be struggling to extend the rally. Both the contracts, despite showing signs of weakness, are trading above their respective support levels. Hence, traders can short MCX-Nickel with stop-loss at ₹985 if price breaches the support of ₹950.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...