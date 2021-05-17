Buy MCX natural gas above ₹226

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The continuous futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹251.3 in early November last year, reversed the direction abruptly and started to depreciate.
The decline continued where it marked a low of ₹165 in the ensuing month.
Nevertheless, this level acted as a support against which the futures bounced. There has been considerable volatility since November, but in large, the contract is treading in a broad range of ₹180 and ₹220.
The recent leg of rally in the June contract began in April this year on the back of the support at ₹192.
The run-up has been strong, but it faced a considerable resistance at ₹226.
After reaching this level towards the end of April, the contract has been fluctuating between ₹218 and ₹226.
As it moved sideways, it hit the 21-day moving average (DMA) last week, which coincided at the support of ₹218.
Bulls, sensing an opportunity, pushed the price upwards.
Consequently, the contract moved above the key level of ₹220 and rose above the resistance of ₹226 on Monday.
A close above this level could re-establish the uptrend.
Supporting this, indicators like the RSI and the MACD stay in their bullish zone and we can observe a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart.
Traders can buy natural gas futures if the contract closes above ₹226.
While stop-loss can be at ₹218, target can be ₹242.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...