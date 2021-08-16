Buy September series of NCDEX castorseed

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The continuous futures contract of castorseed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) entered a consolidation phase early on in the current year. The futures started to trade within the range of ₹4,300 and ₹4,470. The sideways trend remained till the end of February and in early March the contract started to pick up positive momentum and breached the hurdle at ₹4,470. It hit a high of ₹5,428 towards the end of April and by mid-May it had fallen to ₹5,000.
In July, the contract surpassed the prior high of ₹5,428 with good volume. While this is a bullish signal, the futures failed to extend the rally. Even though there was no decline in price, the contract has been fluctuating within ₹5,500 and ₹5,775. But on Monday, the contract broke out of ₹5,775 and made a fresh high of ₹5,830, opening the door for further strengthening.
So, traders can be bullish on castorseed futures. One can buy September futures with stop-loss at ₹5,700 for a target of ₹6,000.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...