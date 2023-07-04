Castor seed futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has been on a steady fall since the beginning of 2023. It started to fall from the resistance at ₹7,600 in January.

The contract declined in the subsequent months and slipped below a key level of ₹5,830 in mid-May. However, after marking a low of ₹5,314 towards the end of May, the contract rebounded. It has now rallied to the resistance band of ₹5,830.

This upmove is likely to be a corrective rise within the broader downtrend. Therefore, we expect castor seed futures to see a fall in price from the current levels.

While ₹5,300 can be a support, since the overall trend is bearish and the momentum is in favour of the sellers, we anticipate a decline in price to ₹5,000. But note that if the contract rallies past ₹6,080, the trend will turn bullish where we could see the rally extending to ₹6,700.

Trade strategy

Sell castor seed futures on the NCDEX now at ₹5,930. Place stop-loss at ₹6,130.

When the contract slips below ₹5,570, modify the stop-loss to ₹5,800. Tighten the stop-loss further to ₹5,600 when the price falls below ₹5,315. Book profits at ₹5,050.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit