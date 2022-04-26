Commodity Call: Aluminium futures turn bearish

The continuous contract of aluminium on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) was largely moving sideways since April 12. Last week, when it attempted to rally, it faced hurdle at ₹276. This is a strong resistance because the 50-day moving average and a falling trendline resistance coincided at this level.

Capitalising on this, the bears stepped up their attempt to drag the contract below the key trend defining level of ₹265. Notably, the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally coincides at this support, making it a significant price point. Yet, the bears eventually succeeded in breaching this support and, thus, our long recommendation given last week hit the stop-loss at ₹262. With the breach of ₹265, the short-term outlook has turned bearish.

Substantiating the bearishness, the cumulative open interest (OI) of aluminium futures on the MCX increased to 3,423 contracts on Monday from 2,609 contracts on March 31.

Currently trading at around ₹257, the contract has a support at ₹255. But given the downward momentum, aluminium futures is likely to slip below this to ₹236 within weeks. The likelihood of a fall to ₹225 cannot be ruled out too. On the upside, the rally can be capped at ₹265.

So, traders can initiate fresh short position at current level of ₹257 and add more shorts when the contract moves up to ₹265. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹276. When the contract drops to ₹236, book three-fourth of your total shorts and tighten the stop-loss to ₹252. Exit the remaining at ₹225.