hamburger

Commodity Calls

COMMODITY CALL: Go short on MCX Aluminium

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 05, 2022

Book profits at ₹232

The short-term outlook is bearish for the Aluminium Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The contract has beena strong downtrend since March. It made a high of ₹325.4 per kg in the first week of March and declined sharply from there. It is currently trading at ₹248. Though the contract has bounced from the low of ₹238 recently, the overall trend continues to remain up. Also, there is no sign of a reversal. As such this bounce from ₹238 will just be a corrective rise. Resistance is at ₹260. A further rise from here if seen can be capped at ₹260. A pull-back thereafter can drag the MCX Aluminium futures contract down to ₹230-₹228 in the next couple of weeks.

Traders can go short now. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹258. Keep the stop-loss at ₹263. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹245 as soon as the contract falls to ₹239. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹238 as soon as the contract touches ₹234. Book profits at ₹232. The MCX Aluminium will have to breach ₹260 decisively in order to ease the pressure. Such a break can take the contract up to ₹270 initially.

A further rise past ₹270 will only turn the outlook bullish completely. Also from medium-term perspective, the support at ₹230-₹228 is a strong trend support. As such the chances are high for the current downtrend to end here. A strong bounce from the ₹230-₹228 support zone could mark the beginning of a fresh leg of rally.

Published on May 05, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you