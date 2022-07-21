Consider longs on Natural gas

The natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), which hit a high of ₹749.6 in early June, reversed the trend and witnessed a sharp sell-off. In July first week, it marked a three-month low of ₹425, thereby losing a considerable 43 per cent from its peak.
However, the contract recovered, and on Wednesday this week, it closed above the hurdle at ₹600, opening the door for further upside. From the current level of ₹619, it might dip to ₹600, but it could rally to ₹700. The upside might be extended to ₹740.
Considering these factors, traders can go long at the current level of ₹619 and add longs if the price dips to ₹600. Place the stop-loss at ₹565. When the contract hits ₹700, liquidate 60 per cent of the total longs you hold and tighten the stop-loss to ₹650. Exit the remaining longs when the contract rallies to ₹740. Note that this is a short-term trade.
The price band of ₹740-750 has considerable resistance and correction is possible from that level. So, further trades can be decided based on how the contract reacts to this resistance band.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.