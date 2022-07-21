hamburger

Commodity Calls

Consider longs on Natural gas

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 21, 2022

In the short term, MCX futures might hit ₹700

The natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), which hit a high of ₹749.6 in early June, reversed the trend and witnessed a sharp sell-off. In July first week, it marked a three-month low of ₹425, thereby losing a considerable 43 per cent from its peak.

However, the contract recovered, and on Wednesday this week, it closed above the hurdle at ₹600, opening the door for further upside. From the current level of ₹619, it might dip to ₹600, but it could rally to ₹700. The upside might be extended to ₹740.

Considering these factors, traders can go long at the current level of ₹619 and add longs if the price dips to ₹600. Place the stop-loss at ₹565. When the contract hits ₹700, liquidate 60 per cent of the total longs you hold and tighten the stop-loss to ₹650. Exit the remaining longs when the contract rallies to ₹740. Note that this is a short-term trade.

The price band of ₹740-750 has considerable resistance and correction is possible from that level. So, further trades can be decided based on how the contract reacts to this resistance band.

Published on July 21, 2022
natural gas
technical analysis
