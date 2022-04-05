Continue to hold long positions in aluminium futures

Since facing a sharp decline in the first week of March, the continuous contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been sluggish. Although it rebounded from the support at ₹260, the contract could not establish a strong rally. It is currently hovering around ₹280. Loss in traders’ interest is evident from open interest (OI) data. The cumulative OI of aluminium futures on the MCX was at 2,580 contracts compared to 4,565 contracts a month ago, when it hit the intraday high of ₹327.25 on March 7. Therefore, longs seem to have been liquidated.

However, the contract continues to trade above a rising trendline, against which it has rebounded several times in the past few months. The price is also above the 50-day moving average (DMA). Moreover, the important support at ₹260 is still valid. And, although there is a lack of momentum, bearish reversal has not happened. The price level at which the contract trades now is just above the key trendline support, and we expect the contract to bounce off the same. So, we advise to plan the trades accordingly.

In early March we recommended longs at an average level of ₹287. The current stop-loss is at ₹270. One can continue to hold these trades with same stop-loss. When price touches ₹310, book half of your longs and revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹290. Liquidate the remaining longs at ₹325.