Copper prices have been falling for more than a week now. The Copper Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a high of ₹867.40 per kg earlier this month and has come down sharply by about 6 per cent from there. It is currently trading at ₹816 per kg.
Outlook
Last week in this column we said that the Copper Futures contract can fall to ₹825 and then rise back again. But the 1 per cent fall today has dragged the price below this level. However, there is a strong support around ₹810. This can be tested now.
We can expect the contract to reverse higher from around ₹810. Such a bounce can take the MCX Copper Futures contract up to ₹820-822 in a week or two. The price action thereafter will need a close watch. A decisive break above ₹822 will boost the momentum and take the contract up to ₹835.
On the hand, failure to breach ₹822 can drag the contract down to ₹810 again. A break below ₹810 can take the contract further down to ₹800-₹790 going forward.
Trade strategy
Last week we had suggested to go long at ₹825. Traders who have taken this trade can accumulate at ₹812. Retain the stop-loss at ₹805. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹816 as soon as the contract goes up to ₹822. When the price goes up to ₹850 move the stop-loss up to ₹835. Exit the longs at ₹865.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.