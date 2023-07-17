Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rallied over the past two weeks. It found support at ₹700 and rebounded in early July. The contract is currently trading around ₹732.

The price action appears positive and as it stands, the likelihood of a rally is high. Potentially, the contract could touch ₹765 in the next few weeks.

However, from the current level of ₹732, there is resistance at ₹742. The contract has dipped on Monday on the back of this hurdle. But this is a corrective fall and may not last long as there are supports at ₹728 and ₹720. Both 20- and 50-day moving averages coincide at ₹720, making it a strong support. So, a fall below this level is not likely.

Going ahead, we expect the contract to resume the uptrend between the supports at ₹720 and ₹728.

Trade strategy

Go long when copper futures fall to ₹728. Add more longs if the price softens to ₹720. Place initial stop-loss at ₹710.

When the contract breaks out of ₹742, alter the stop-loss to ₹728. If the contract touches ₹755, tighten the stop-loss further to ₹742. Book profits at ₹765.