Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw its latest downswing in the past three weeks. The price declined from about ₹740 to the current level of ₹700.

Since ₹700 is a potential support, there might be a minor rally on the back of this. The contract could rise to ₹715, a resistance. We anticipate copper futures to resume the downtrend after moving up to ₹715. Post such a corrective rally, the contract could slip below ₹700 and move towards ₹680.

For the contract to turn the outlook bullish, it should break above a falling trendline resistance. If there is a rally from here, the contract could meet this line at around ₹720. So, the price band of ₹715-720 is a considerable resistance band.

Trade strategy

Stay on the fence for now and initiate a short position when copper futures rally to ₹715. Place stop-loss at ₹725.

When the contract falls below ₹700 after the above recommended sell order is triggered, revise the stop-loss to ₹710. Book profits at ₹680.